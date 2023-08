Poor may be vote bank for Oppn, but for us, they are part of family: Yogi

Attacking the opposition during the assembly session on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the enhancements in healthcare facilities and pointed out that patients now seek treatment at government hospitals due to the availability of medications and doctors.

"They also feel bad about 'Ayushman Bharat' facility to hide their shortcoming. Are those who are benefiting from it, not Indian nationals? They are 100 million people, they can be a vote bank issue for you, but for us, they are our family," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister further said, "We inherited a dilapidated system and will definitely take time to improve it, but the crowd gathered shows increased people's faith in this system. There are now better facilities than before. People rejected you because they didn't believe in you."

Encephalitis was completely eradicated in the first term.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Encephalitis claimed the lives of 50,000 children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh over a span of 40 years. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had the opportunity to govern the state four times. It's alarming to note that 90 per cent of the deceased children came from Dalits, minorities, and the most backward castes. 'Was there no 'PDA' (pichre, Dalit and alpashankhak) here? What were your chief ministers doing then? And you also got a chance of five years."

The chief minister further noted that the government is proud to say that encephalitis is no longer present in various parts of the state.

Also Read Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today PM SHRI scheme to benefit students studying in 1,753 UP schools: CM Yogi Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know PM Modi has worked for welfare of women since coming to power: Irani Women to handle toll booth ops with a turnover of Rs 2 cr annually in MP Uttar Pradesh government Rs 6,000 crore set aside for land acquisition Nadda, Union ministers, BJP allies address NDA spokespersons' meeting 2-hour-long speech filled with irrelevant talk: Priyanka's dig at PM Modi

"I am proud to say that our government completely eradicated encephalitis in its first term. Encephalitis is no longer present in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Saharanpur," he said.