Sensex (-0.56%)
69538.63 -389.90
Nifty (-0.30%)
20933.15 -63.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6774.85 + 10.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.34%)
44578.80 -150.35
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
47139.35 -174.90
Heatmap

Private banks need to catch up on financial inclusion drive: Official

Joshi also said that currently, 92 per cent of the adults in India have at least one bank account, and around 3 crore Jan Dhan accounts are added every year

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

In over nine years of the launch of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), 51 crore bank accounts have been opened

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday flagged lower participation by private sector banks in the government's financial inclusion drive and nudged them to step up their efforts to popularise such schemes.
Speaking at the 20th Global Inclusive Finance Summit, Joshi also asked banks and financial institutions to work on three areas -- getting KYC done for inoperative accounts, nomination for bank accounts and strengthening cyber security.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Joshi also said that currently, 92 per cent of the adults in India have at least one bank account, and around 3 crore Jan Dhan accounts are added every year.
"We are not far from a situation where all the adults in the country will be covered with at least one basic bank account," Joshi added.
In over nine years of the launch of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), 51 crore bank accounts have been opened.
"While public sector banks have done a wonderful job in furthering financial inclusion efforts and have done a lot of outreach for popularisation of financial inclusion schemes, the participation of mainstream private sector banks, with the exception of IDFC First Bank, is lacking and there is a lot to catch up by private sector banks with their public sector counterparts in this aspect," Joshi said.
He said that while private sector banks have increased their credit disbursal under the Mudra scheme, where loans are given to micro businesses, in other financial inclusion schemes, their participation is lacking.
"I would request the private sector banks to increase participation in PMJDY and Jan Suraksha schemes in order to realise the ambitious goals which the government has set for itself," Joshi said, adding that financial inclusion does not only mean opening bank accounts but also providing insurance and pension coverage to customers.
The flagship government insurance schemes are Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana enrolments highest in 6 years, shows data

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Increase in premium led to fall in pension scheme enrolment: House Panel

Rajnath Singh, BJP observers arrive in Jaipur for party meet to pick CM

Shah doesn't know history, keeps rewriting it: Rahul slams home minister

Who needs 'Money Heist' fiction in India when you have Congress: PM Modi

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to AAP's plea to allot land for its offices

Hemant Soren is neck-deep in corruption, behaving like monarch: BJP leader

Besides JDY, other financial inclusion schemes include the Mudra Yojana and the StandUp India Scheme.
Joshi also said that currently, 18 per cent of the JDY accounts are inoperative and banks should work towards getting KYC from the account holders.
Also, customers need to be nudged to have nominations for their bank accounts. Besides, cyber security is an area of importance for banks and increased awareness will help build resistance to attempts of cyber frauds, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Private banks Banking finance sector

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon