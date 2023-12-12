Sensex (-0.21%)
69782.54 -145.99
Nifty (-0.17%)
20962.20 -34.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.31%)
6785.20 + 21.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
44671.00 -58.15
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
47200.50 -113.75
Heatmap

Hemant Soren is neck-deep in corruption, behaving like monarch: BJP leader

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Soren in connection with the alleged land scam case

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Soren

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking a swipe at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him for the sixth time in connection with the alleged land scam case, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on Tuesday said the former was behaving more like a 'monarch' than a people's representative.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Shah Deo said, "Hemant Soren is conducting himself as an elected chief minister should. He is behaving more like a monarch. This is what is expected of Vanshavadi Rajkumars (dynasts)."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Urging the central probe agency to take stringent action against the Jharkhand chief minister, the BJP leader said, "They (ED) should set an example that nobody is higher than the law of the land. He is neck-deep in corruption. There are corruption scandals worth Rs 70,000 crores in his chief ministerial tenure."
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Soren in connection with the alleged land scam case.
Summoning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED has asked CM Soren to appear before the agency on December 12.
The chief minister had filed a writ petition in the Jharkhand High Court challenging the earlier summons issued against him in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Soren moved the high court after his petition in the Supreme Court was rejected, with the apex court directing him to approach the high court concerned with his plea against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons.
Soren was summoned by the ED, earlier, in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case.
However, the CM ignored the summons claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.
He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9 but he skipped the summonses citing preoccupations.
The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.
The CM had earlier threatened to move for legal proceedings against the Centre if it did not withdraw the summonses issued against him.

Also Read

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Focus to serve people better says Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Will reconsider his stand against old pension scheme, says Ajit Pawar

Kerala CM hatched conspiracy to hurt me: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

BJP slams Cong, says strict action against corruption is Modi's guarantee

For most pathbreaking, for some heartbreaking: Sibal on Article 370 verdict

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand BJP Enforcement Directorate money laundering case

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon