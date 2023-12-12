Sensex (-0.38%)
Shah doesn't know history, keeps rewriting it: Rahul slams home minister

Gandhi also said the whole matter was about distracting from the issue of caste census and in whose hands the country's money is going

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP leader does not know history and "keeps rewriting" it.
Gandhi also said the whole matter was about distracting from the issue of caste census and in whose hands the country's money is going.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah had blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the "mistakes" of ordering an "untimely" ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations.
Asked about Shah's remarks, Gandhi said, "Pandit Nehru dedicated his life for this country. He was in jail for years, Amit Shah ji does not know history. I don't expect that he would know history as he keeps rewriting history."

"This is all about distraction, basic issue is of caste census and participation, in whose hands is the money of the country going. They (BJP) don't want to discuss this issue, they are afraid of it and run away from it," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.
He said the Congress will take forward this issue and ensure that poor people get their rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

