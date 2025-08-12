Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Priyanka expresses solidarity for Palestine, calls govt's silence shameful

Priyanka expresses solidarity for Palestine, calls govt's silence shameful

The Congress general secretary said the 'Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children and that Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

"The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

The Congress general secretary said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

"It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she said in a post on X. 

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she said.

 

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Not about one party or another party: Priyanka slams Election Commission

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Judges can't decide who's a true Indian': Priyanka after SC slams Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Govt left them on God's will: Priyanka corners Centre over Pahalgam attack

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

ED targeting Vadra to malign Gandhi family, Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. 

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

"The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state, the Congress general secretary said. 

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned Sunday's air strike targeting the journalists' tent in grave breach of international humanitarian law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

PM should resign if EC says there are discrepancies in electoral rolls: TMC

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as INDIA bloc presses for discussion on SIR

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Take national flag to greater heights: J-K CM Omar at Tiranga rally

Dilip Ghosh

Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Indian National Congress Gaza border clash Israel-Palestine palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon