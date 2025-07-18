Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

Press Trust of India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Gandhi also asserted that the truth shall eventually prevail and that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family will withstand any kind of persecution. 

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt," he said in a post on X.

 

"I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment," he added.

Gandhi said, "I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity". 

"The truth will eventually prevail," the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.

The federal investigative agency also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs. 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities like Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vadra's office issued a statement on Thursday, saying the present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch-hunt by the present government against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

