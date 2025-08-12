Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Take national flag to greater heights: J-K CM Omar at Tiranga rally

Take national flag to greater heights: J-K CM Omar at Tiranga rally

'All of us can do our bit to uphold the respect and dignity of the national flag,' Abdullah said addressing a Tiranga rally in Srinagar

Omar Abdullah, Omar

"We should try to take the national flag to greater heights and follow the footsteps of those who have made supreme sacrifices for upholding the respect of this flag," the CM said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said citizens should try to take the national flag to greater heights and do their bit for upholding its dignity.

"It is not necessary that we need a large number of people to do something.All of us can do our bit to uphold the respect and dignity of the national flag," Abdullah said addressing a Tiranga rally here. 

The chief minister said hoisting of the national flag should not be limited to official functions only.

"We should try to take the national flag to greater heights and follow the footsteps of those who have made supreme sacrifices for upholding the respect of this flag," he said.

 

Abdullah said people should not feel disheartened for being alone when they want to do the right thing.

"Few years back, the national flag could be hoisted only on government buildings and at designated official functions. However, it was one man who knocked the doors of the courts to get the right to hoist the national flag on his own premises. It forced the government to change the law and now we can hoist the tricolour on every house," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day

Dilip Ghosh

Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik

BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Opposition MPs detained during stir over Bihar voter list revision

Jabin Jacob (left), Constantino Xavier (right)

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'premium

Topics : Omar Abdullah Independence Day Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon