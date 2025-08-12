Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

On Monday, the INDIA bloc MPs took out a march from the Parliament to the EC in Delhi against the alleged irregularities in the 2024 general election and against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

Dilip Ghosh

"Where Congress wins the election, they have no issue with the Election Commission, nor are the EVMs faulty, but when they start losing, all these excuses come up," Ghosh told ANI. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress's "vote theft" claim, saying that the party has a problem with the Election Commission and EVMs only where it has lost elections. He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to bring facts before the EC to substantiate his claims instead of making "noises".

"Where Congress wins the election, they have no issue with the Election Commission, nor are the EVMs faulty, but when they start losing, all these excuses come up," Ghosh told ANI. 

"The Election Commission is only fulfilling its responsibility. You (Rahul Gandhi) should talk factually... but you want to make noise and mislead people... The Election Commission is not a place for holding public meetings. Go there with your problems and documents and discuss," he said.

 

On Monday, in a show of unity, the INDIA bloc MPs took out a march from the Parliament to the EC headquarters in Delhi against the alleged election irregularities in the 2024 general election and against the special intensive review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. 

The Delhi Police detained the MPs during the march.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Cong, Oppn protests part of plan to create instability in country: BJP

Rahul Gandhi

INDIA bloc plans short march as it prepares for long battle on voter rollspremium

Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Congress's foreign affairs department

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

Bruised by Trump, Modi trying to portray himself as farmers' champion: Cong

Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy. 

"Heartfelt thanks to all the fellow MPs of INDIA for standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting with full strength in this movement against vote theft. As I said, this fight is not political--it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together," Gandhi said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the detention of opposition leaders.

"As Rahul Gandhi started a fight for democracy & restoration of the sacrosanct power of every Indian's vote ...BJP has restored (sic) to a dastardly act of detaining him and Priyanka Gandhi & other Congress leaders," Reddy said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik

BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Opposition MPs detained during stir over Bihar voter list revision

Jabin Jacob (left), Constantino Xavier (right)

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'premium

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Topics : Dilip Ghosh Indian National Congress Election Commission Parliament Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon