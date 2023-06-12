close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe

Cong general secretary Priyanka kickstarted her party's campaign for year-end Assembly polls in MP with rally in Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Chouhan government of being mired in corruption

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday kickstarted her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs.

She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said 225 "scams" had taken place in the 220 months of Bharatiya Janata Party rule in the state.

"In the last three years, only 21 government jobs were provided in the state by the BJP government. When this figure was brought to my notice, I got it checked three times from my office and found it is a fact," she said.

Gandhi said the Chouhan government had not even spared gods, referring to winds on May 28 damaging six idols in the Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

The 900-metre corridor at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple is being built at a cost of Rs 856 crore and the first phase expenditure is Rs 351 crore.

Mocking the BJP's "double-engine government" poll talk, Gandhi said, "We have seen a lot of double and triple-engine governments, but people of Himachal and Karnataka have given a befitting reply in the polls."

"Double engine government" is a term used by the BJP to claim having a ruling dispensation of the party in the state and Centre was beneficial to people in terms of development.

Also Read

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

BJP tackles anti-incumbency with freebies, MP's debt swells out of control

The Kerala Story' made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities ahead of state polls

Former PM Vajpayee's grand memorial to be built in Gwalior: MP CM Chouhan

CM Shivraj's scams list is longer than PM Modi's abuses: Priyanka Gandhi

AAP's politics solely dependent on educating children: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Cong slams govt on RBI's framework for compromise settlements among lenders

Several from BJP attended rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate for 2024 elections, says JD(U) leader

Taking a jibe at Congressman-turned BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gandhi, without taking his name, said some leaders in Madhya Pradesh had abandoned the party's ideology for the sake of power.

MLAs loyal to Scindia had quit the Congress in March 2020, bringing down the Kamal Nath government and paving the way for Chouhan to return to power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress BJP Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CM Shivraj's scams list is longer than PM Modi's abuses: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi
2 min read

AAP's politics solely dependent on educating children: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Cong slams govt on RBI's framework for compromise settlements among lenders

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

Five states will go to the polls in 2023-24 ahead of the general elections

Poll, election, lok sabha
5 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

Image
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon