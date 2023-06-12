During his address, Singh urged party workers not to chant slogans endorsing Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate, as it could undermine the prospects of a united Opposition. He mentioned that after the election, when the country becomes free from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all parties would convene to discuss the leadership of the nation.

The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) party's national president, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh has made it clear that Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar is not a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Singh stated this while addressing the public in Patna, Bihar.