close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Several from BJP attended rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that even BJP workers and supporters participated in the AAP's rally held here a day ago since they were unhappy with the Centre's ordinance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed that even BJP workers and supporters participated in the AAP's rally held here a day ago since they were unhappy with the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of people gathered for the "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

"Several people from the BJP attended the rally against the ordinance on Sunday. The BJP people are also saying that Modiji did not do the right thing by bringing the ordinance," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

Also Read

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader

JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance, says Arvind Kejriwal

Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate for 2024 elections, says JD(U) leader

'Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari

Priyanka performs 'puja' in MP's Jabalpur, BJP calls her 'chunavi Hindu'

Nadda's rally in Tripura on June 17 to mark beginning of LS poll campaign

Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP's Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27, 29

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP AAP government AAP ordinance

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Several from BJP attended rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate for 2024 elections, says JD(U) leader

Nitish Kumar, Bihar
2 min read

'Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
3 min read

Most Popular

Five states will go to the polls in 2023-24 ahead of the general elections

Poll, election, lok sabha
5 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon