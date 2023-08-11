Confirmation

Raghav Chadha suspended from RS for 'misconduct, contemptuous conduct'

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of four members of Upper House

Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.
His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of four members of Upper House in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The motion was passed by a voice vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raghav Chadha Rajya Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament AAP

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

