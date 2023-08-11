K Kavitha to contest for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency against D Arvind

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member of the legislative council (MLC) Kalvakuntla Kavitha has announced that she will contest for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections , Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. The BRS leader made a confident pitch about winning the seat as she announced her candidature.

Speaking at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP) office, she said that Nizamabad's sitting BJP Member of Parliament Dharmpuri Arvind was trying to avoid a fight against her as he was afraid of defeat. Notably, Kavitha lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election against D Arvind from the Nizamabad constituency.

Kavitha went on to say that Arvind was thinking about contesting from the Korutla Assembly seat this time. She said that I am determined to defeat him from whichever seat he chooses to contest in the Nizamabad district, the DC report said.

Kavitha also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting Telangana's development. While doing so, she underlined the progress made under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) leadership in the last nine years.





Also Read: Telangana Assembly elections: KCR may roll out schemes from next week She also accused BJP MP D Arvind of belittling the newly built IT Tower in Nizamabad and said that the facility had already created 280 jobs for the youth of the state and was going to create 750 jobs in the future. She said that the youth of the district should punish the MP by voting against him in the upcoming elections.

The BRS leader alleged that Arvind was neglecting Nizamabad's issues in the Lok Sabha and said that he spent his time criticising the CM KCR and her family instead of focusing on the district's issues, the report said.

Who is Kalvakuntla Kavitha?

Kalvakuntla Kavitha is the daughter of the sitting Chief Minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao. Kavitha is a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council. She is an engineer by education and worked as a software engineer in the USA before returning to India in 2004 to work with KCR.

Her name came up in relation to the Delhi liquor excise policy case, when it was alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 granted licenses to liquor traders and allowed cartelisation by favouring certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes worth Rs 100 crore, a charge the AAP government had strongly denied, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Telangana is set to go for elections in December 2023, as the current assembly completed its term in January 2024.

At Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23, Telangana leads the list of Indian states with the highest per capita income at current prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. It is followed by Karnataka with a per capita income of Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana at Rs 296,685, Business Standard reported.

Telangana government schemes

Telangana CM KCR is known for his welfare-led politics, which involves the introduction and distribution of multiple schemes. He is now preparing for a state-wide tour where he will distribute the benefits to the people.

The Telangana government has also announced the "Gruha Laxmi" scheme that promises Rs 3 lakh to the poor for building a home on their own land. Apart from this, the government has also started the second phase of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the benefits of which will be distributed by the MLAs of the respective states.