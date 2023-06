Rahul Gandhi has habit of criticising India abroad: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.

Referring to Gandhi's recent remarks made at an event in the US, the minister said, "The world is watching us".

"Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad," he said, replying to a question.

"I don't think taking national politics out of the country is in national interest," Jaishankar said.

Gandhi, currently on a visit to the US, has criticised the government on a number of issues.

At an event in the US, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to "one accident after another.

Also Read Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters Rahul attends Parl panel on external affairs, denies anti-India remarks Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi Germany 'takes note' of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives: Jaishankar Cong asks EAM to take up with Canada 'Indira assassination float' in parade Are you not worried, we are: Sibal to Shah after Lucknow court shooting Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders