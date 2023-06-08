close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Are you not worried, we are: Sibal to Shah after Lucknow court shooting

In a tweet, Sibal said, "How and Why: 41 people have been killed in police custody in UP(2017-2022)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the killing of people in police custody and asked whether he was worried over such incidents.

Sibal's dig at Shah came a day after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court. A policeman and a two-year-old girl were injured in the incident.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "How and Why: 41 people have been killed in police custody in UP(2017-2022). Recently: Jiva shot dead in Lucknow court in police custody.Atiq and Ashraf shot dead while in police custody. Tullu Tajpuria shot dead in Tihar. Amit ji: Are you not worried? We are!"

In Wednesday's incident, the alleged assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav (24), was caught on the spot after the shooting took place right outside a courtroom at around 4 pm. Eyewitnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots.

The assailant opened fire when Jeeva, who was serving life imprisonment in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for a hearing in a case, police officials said.

The incident comes nearly two months after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three assailants while being taken in police custody to a hospital for a medical examination in Prayagraj on April 15.

Opposition parties have hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre over Wednesday's incident.

Also Read

Persecution on course: Sibal hits at BJP over CBI summoning Kejriwal

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt

Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal on PM's social justice remarks

BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

Sibal slams govt over fact-check provisions of IT Amendment Rules

Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

Oppn using wrestlers as weapon; we won't protect guilty: West UP BJP chief

Bayron Biswas moving to TMC will not impact Congress-Left alliance: CPI(M)

Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

BJP's outreach in Delhi: EAM to meet Afghan Sikhs, students from Ukraine

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Kapil Sibal Lucknow

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Are you not worried, we are: Sibal to Shah after Lucknow court shooting

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
1 min read

Oppn using wrestlers as weapon; we won't protect guilty: West UP BJP chief

wrestlers' protest
2 min read

Bayron Biswas moving to TMC will not impact Congress-Left alliance: CPI(M)

CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground
2 min read

Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Sachin pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan
2 min read

Most Popular

Bengal govt accused of diverting funds for paying Odisha train victims

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

There is anti-BJP wave, country's people want change: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
4 min read

SP announces support to AAP over Central ordinance on services in Delhi

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses media during a press conference at party office in Lucknow
2 min read

Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda, emphasises on unity of regional parties

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah arrives at the office of Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in connection with alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI P
6 min read

Shah, Nadda hold meeting; BJP likely to make changes in party organisation

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon