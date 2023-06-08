India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives: Jaishankar

India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while citing the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of Modi government, Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.

In his remarks, the minister highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country's ties with key countries.

Jaishankar said large parts of world now see India as a development partner and that the Global South perceives India as a reliable partner.

The external affairs minister also said that India is making significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.

