Farmers' association SKM calls for resumption of protests on legal MSP

Business Standard
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Farmers' body, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 protests on Delhi borders against the three farm acts, has announced that it will resume its agitation unless their pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, are fulfilled.

The group is also planning to submit a memorandum to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
"The general body has decided to resume the agitation demanding implementation of the agreement, dated December 9, 2021, that the Union government has with the SKM, signed by the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, and other key demands affecting the livelihood of farmers," the SKM said.

It said the organisation will submit an updated charter of demands to all MPs. On August 9, the SKM will observe "Quit India Day" as "Corporates Quit India Day" by holding demonstrations across the country in support of its charter of demands, the organisation said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the agriculture minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reviewed the progress of the Kharif sowing across the country today.

He expressed satisfaction over the jump in acreage of tur and urad and called upon farmers to grow as much as possible of the crop.

He reiterated that the Centre is committed to purchasing 100 per cent of the tur, urad, and masoor at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from all farmers across all states and called for creating awareness on this issue so that more and more farmers come forward for pulses cultivation.

Topics : farmers protest farmers MSP

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

