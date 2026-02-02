Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Row over Naravane memoir references disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings

Row over Naravane memoir references disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings

Repeated references by Rahul Gandhi to reports on former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoirs drew objections from the Speaker and ministers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Repeated mentions of a news magazine's article about former Army chief M M Naravane’s unpublished memoirs by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, which was objected to by Speaker Om Birla and Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, led to two adjournments of the afternoon session of the House on Monday. With Gandhi unrelenting, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day a little after 4 pm.
 
What triggered the confrontation in the Lok Sabha? 
The two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday took up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. In the Lok Sabha, Gandhi began his speech by stating that he would first like to respond to the charges made by the previous speaker, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, against the Congress on nationalism. Gandhi began by quoting from what he said was the “memoir” of former Army chief General Naravane, referring to the India-China conflict of 2020.
 
 
Why did the government object to Gandhi’s remarks? 
As Gandhi referred to Naravane’s book and sought to read the former Army chief’s version of his engagement with the country’s top leadership during the border clashes in Ladakh, Defence Minister Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MPs objected. Singh argued that the book has not been published and that there was no “authentic source” for Gandhi’s statement. Gandhi contended that he was basing his comments on a news magazine’s article about the unpublished memoirs.

Also Read

def, soldiers, armed forces

Budget 2026: Defence spending rises to 2% of GDP, pushes for modernisation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's economy and its fundamentals strong: FM hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Pollution now a national health emergency, govt must act: Rahul Gandhi

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Army commander reviews counter-terror ops amid firefight in J&K's Kishtwar

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Rahul Gandhi a sincere leader, 'strong voice' against communalism: Tharoor

 
How did the Speaker respond to the standoff? 
Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, pointing to the House’s rules of procedure and conduct of business, disallowed Gandhi from speaking on the specific subject. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House at the time. The uproar continued for about 50 minutes, with the Speaker maintaining that no book or newspaper clipping could be quoted on a matter not related to the proceedings of the House, and Gandhi insisting that the document was authenticated and could be quoted. Singh asked why Naravane had not moved court if the book, as alleged, was not allowed to be published. The House was adjourned to reassemble at 3 pm.
 
What happened after the House reconvened? 
When it reconvened, Gandhi again raised the issue, which the treasury benches protested. Rijiju said Gandhi should not say things that belittle the Army. Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, supported him. As the deadlock continued, Birla adjourned the House till 4 pm.
 
Why was the House adjourned for the day? 
The House reconvened at 4 pm with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, a member of the Lok Sabha’s panel of chairpersons, and not Birla, presiding over the proceedings. Gandhi insisted that he was raising a matter of national security. “It is uncomfortable for the defence minister and the prime minister, I understand. I consider national security the most important issue. If it was not uncomfortable, they would have let me speak, but the fact that they are not allowing me to speak shows that they are uncomfortable,” Gandhi said. The chair adjourned the House for the day.
 
What did ministers say outside Parliament? 
Addressing the media after exiting the House and inside the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said Gandhi defied the Speaker’s ruling and wasted the time of the Lok Sabha. Rijiju said Speaker Birla had ruled in the House that only authenticated documents could be quoted.
 
How did Gandhi respond to the objections? 
In his comments to the media, Gandhi said he was not being allowed to quote from former Army chief Naravane’s unpublished book in the Lok Sabha because it indicts Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh for “letting down” the Army during the 2020 conflict with China. He said the government was scared of a line that he wanted to quote from the former Army chief’s book and asserted that he would state it in the Lower House.
 
“Naravane ji has written about the prime minister and Rajnath Singh ji clearly in his book, which has appeared in an article and I am quoting from that article. They are scared because if it comes out, the reality of Narendra Modi ji and Rajnath Singh ji will be revealed. What happened to the 56-inch chest when China was before us and advancing?” Gandhi said. He alleged that the former Army chief’s book was not being allowed to be published.
 
What was the BJP’s response? 
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni later said Gandhi undermined the dignity of Parliament and hurt the morale of Indian soldiers with his false accusations in the Lok Sabha.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

More From This Section

Praful Patel

Praful Patel denies reports of being appointed NCP's national president

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Special campaign conducted in Uttar Pradesh for SIR of electoral rolls

Punjab Congress asked suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to aplogise for defamatory remarks. (Photo: Instagram/@navjot1618)

I have quit Congress: Navjot Kaur slams party's Punjab unit chief Warring

Kavinder Gupta

Article 370 became tool for decades-long discrimination: Ladakh LG

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Chicken's Neck is India's land, no one can lay hands on it: Amit Shah

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Manoj Mukund Naravane Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today