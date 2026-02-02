Row over Naravane memoir references disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings

Repeated mentions of a news magazine's article about former Army chief M M Naravane’s unpublished memoirs by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, which was objected to by Speaker Om Birla and Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, led to two adjournments of the afternoon session of the House on Monday. With Gandhi unrelenting, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day a little after 4 pm.

What triggered the confrontation in the Lok Sabha?

The two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday took up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. In the Lok Sabha, Gandhi began his speech by stating that he would first like to respond to the charges made by the previous speaker, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, against the Congress on nationalism. Gandhi began by quoting from what he said was the “memoir” of former Army chief General Naravane, referring to the India-China conflict of 2020.

Why did the government object to Gandhi’s remarks?

As Gandhi referred to Naravane’s book and sought to read the former Army chief’s version of his engagement with the country’s top leadership during the border clashes in Ladakh, Defence Minister Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MPs objected. Singh argued that the book has not been published and that there was no “authentic source” for Gandhi’s statement. Gandhi contended that he was basing his comments on a news magazine’s article about the unpublished memoirs.

How did the Speaker respond to the standoff?

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, pointing to the House’s rules of procedure and conduct of business, disallowed Gandhi from speaking on the specific subject. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House at the time. The uproar continued for about 50 minutes, with the Speaker maintaining that no book or newspaper clipping could be quoted on a matter not related to the proceedings of the House, and Gandhi insisting that the document was authenticated and could be quoted. Singh asked why Naravane had not moved court if the book, as alleged, was not allowed to be published. The House was adjourned to reassemble at 3 pm.

What happened after the House reconvened?

When it reconvened, Gandhi again raised the issue, which the treasury benches protested. Rijiju said Gandhi should not say things that belittle the Army. Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, supported him. As the deadlock continued, Birla adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Why was the House adjourned for the day?

The House reconvened at 4 pm with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, a member of the Lok Sabha’s panel of chairpersons, and not Birla, presiding over the proceedings. Gandhi insisted that he was raising a matter of national security. “It is uncomfortable for the defence minister and the prime minister, I understand. I consider national security the most important issue. If it was not uncomfortable, they would have let me speak, but the fact that they are not allowing me to speak shows that they are uncomfortable,” Gandhi said. The chair adjourned the House for the day.

What did ministers say outside Parliament?

Addressing the media after exiting the House and inside the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said Gandhi defied the Speaker’s ruling and wasted the time of the Lok Sabha. Rijiju said Speaker Birla had ruled in the House that only authenticated documents could be quoted.

How did Gandhi respond to the objections?

In his comments to the media, Gandhi said he was not being allowed to quote from former Army chief Naravane’s unpublished book in the Lok Sabha because it indicts Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Singh for “letting down” the Army during the 2020 conflict with China. He said the government was scared of a line that he wanted to quote from the former Army chief’s book and asserted that he would state it in the Lower House.

“Naravane ji has written about the prime minister and Rajnath Singh ji clearly in his book, which has appeared in an article and I am quoting from that article. They are scared because if it comes out, the reality of Narendra Modi ji and Rajnath Singh ji will be revealed. What happened to the 56-inch chest when China was before us and advancing?” Gandhi said. He alleged that the former Army chief’s book was not being allowed to be published.

What was the BJP’s response?

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni later said Gandhi undermined the dignity of Parliament and hurt the morale of Indian soldiers with his false accusations in the Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)