Article 370 became tool for decades-long discrimination: Ladakh LG

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta alleged on Saturday that Article 370 of the Constitution had turned into a tool for indulging in discrimination due to its misuse by the previous Jammu and Kashmir governments.

Addressing a gathering on the outskirts of Jammu, Gupta also claimed that this misuse of the constitutional provision had led to the political, constitutional and emotional isolation of the Jammu and Ladakh regions from the rest of the country.

He said Article 370, which was introduced as a temporary measure on October 17, 1949, was "exploited" instead of being used for the welfare of people.

"Article 370 was misused by the previous Jammu and Kashmir governments. The provision, introduced as a temporary one, was exploited to politically, constitutionally and emotionally isolate the Jammu and Ladakh regions," the LG said, addressing the Shaheedi Diwas Smaran Samaroh and Kisan Health Mela.

"Instead of serving the people, it became a tool for power, discrimination and denial of equal rights to the twin regions. These regions remained isolated for decades under successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Recalling the events of 1953, Gupta said when the patriotic citizens of the Jammu region peacefully raised the "One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag" slogan, their call was treated as a crime by the then government.

He said the supreme sacrifice of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and seven young patriots from Jourian, who were killed while attempting to hoist the national flag during the Praja Parishad movement here, symbolised the struggle for constitutional equality and national unity. He claimed that Article 370 was deliberately used to suppress democratic voices and prevent the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

"Jourian is not merely a geographical location but a land of sacrifice and patriotism," the LG said.

Drawing a symbolic link between Jourian and Kargil, he said the soil of both regions reflects the same spirit of courage and sacrifice. He said the sacred soil brought from the Tololing heights of Kargil serves as a reminder of the "nation-first" spirit of the armed forces.

Gupta said the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in August 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the long-standing aspirations of the people of the region.

"The decision restored constitutional uniformity, ensured equal rights and placed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the path of inclusive development," he said.

Highlighting development initiatives in Ladakh, the LG said the region has witnessed rapid progress in recent years. He said the budget for the region has increased nearly six-fold over the last six years, enabling improvements in infrastructure, water supply, education, connectivity and employment.

He cited progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission, expansion of 4G connectivity, the construction of the Zojila Tunnel and inauguration of a parallel runway at the Leh Air Force Station as key milestones.

The LG said the country will remain indebted to those who lost their lives in Jourian during the Praja Parishad movement and urged youngsters to draw inspiration from their sacrifices and contribute to national unity.

Later, Gupta handed over certificates of appreciation to government officials and civil-society members for their contributions to public welfare.

An exhibition depicting the Praja Parishad movement, showcasing rare documents and photographs, was also organised. A health mela organised by the Narayana Hospital and a Kisan Mela of the agriculture department were held on the occasion.

It was also announced that a memorial statue for those killed in police firing in Jourian in 1953 will be installed using the soil collected from their homes.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said their sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations.

Praja Parishad Memorial Trust president Daljit Singh Chib said the movement was a historic mass agitation rooted in the demand for equality, dignity and full constitutional integration.