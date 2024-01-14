Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul pays homage at Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district

The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid homage at the Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district.
Gandhi reached the Imphal airport in the afternoon, and was accorded a rousing welcome by Congress supporters.
From there, he went straight to the memorial. After paying homage to those killed in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, he spent a few minutes there.
He then went to a nearby private ground, named 'Nyay Maidan', from where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin.
The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war.
The yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly by buses, but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress mallikarjun kharge Election news

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

