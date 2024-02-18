Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple heralds establishment of 'Ram Rajya' for next 1,000 years: BJP

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said

Ram temple, ram mandir

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years.
"The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country," the resolution said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This convention heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister, it said.
It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram, Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilization and culture, it said.
Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, it said.
"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.
The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Congress will win atleast 20 seats in Karnataka in LS polls: Siddaramaiah

JMM-led alliance 'strong', no threat to coalition govt: Jharkhand CM Soren

INDIA bloc's doors 'open' for BSP, says Cong's UP in-charge Avinash Pande

Country has made up its mind that PM Modi to be at helm for 3rd term: Shah

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren gives go-ahead for caste-based survey: Official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya BJP MLAs BJP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon