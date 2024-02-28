Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple won't help polarise votes for BJP in LS polls: Ramakant Khalap

Though the Congress has only one MLA under the North Goa parliamentary constituency, the party has a huge following in the region, he claimed

BJP

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and former Union minister Ramakant Khalap on Wednesday said the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will not help in the polarisation of votes for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Talking to PTI, Khalap said the Congress is the oldest party and has acceptance across different sections of the people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is "perfectly possible" for his party to win both the North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, Khalap said, adding that he aspires to contest from the North Goa seat on Congress ticket.
Though the Congress has only one MLA under the North Goa parliamentary constituency, the party has a huge following in the region, he claimed.
The 76-year old leader had served as law minister in the central cabinet led by Deve Gowda. He had moved the women's reservation bill during his tenure as the Union law minister (in 1996-97).
Khalap, who was earlier with the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), is currently with the Congress.
To a question pertaining to the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple last month, Khalap said it is a wrong notion that there will be polarisation of votes against the Congress.
"When someone utters Jai Shri Ram in front of me, I reciprocate with the greeting Jai Shri Ram. Shri Ram is the universal God," he said.
Khalap said that "Ram bhakts" do not belong to any single political party.
The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "definitely a factor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

"But he is not the lone factor. There are other factors also that will play a pivotal role in the elections," he said.
Khalap recalled the times when "Indira is India" slogan was raised (by the Congress during Emergency).
"The then PM Indira Gandhi broke the Khalistan movement's backbone, she was responsible for the freedom of Bangladesh, she even lost her life in a terror attack. But even after that we have seen political changes that have happened in the country," he said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'communal face' of BJP: Mamata

'I'm warrior, haven't resigned': Himachal CM puts brave face amid crisis

Delhi L-G stalling implementation of Solar Policy, alleges AAP's Atishi

Suvendu claims Shajahan Sheikh in 'safe custody' of police, TMC denies

Assam Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns, likely to meet BJP's Nadda

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple BJP MLAs Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon