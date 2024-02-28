'I'm warrior, haven't resigned': Himachal CM puts brave face amid crisis

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that he is a warrior and won't step down as the head of the government.

Addressing a press conference, Sukhu exuded confidence that his Congress government would complete its full five-year term. "There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during the Budget Session. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term," the CM said. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sukhu's statement followed amid the political crisis that has ensued in the hill state following the Rajya Sabha poll debacle a day earlier.

What is happening in Himachal politics?

The Congress government in Himachal is facing a risk of collapse over the possible loss of support. The crisis emerged after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan won the election on Tuesday, despite the saffron party having only 25 MLAs in the state against the Congress' 40 MLAs strength.

While the poll counting was underway on Tuesday evening, six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP and were flown to Haryana along with three independent MLAs of the state. Subsequently, the BJP claimed that the Congress government is in the minority in Himachal and met state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, seeking a no-trust vote against the Sukhu-led government today.

Why did Sukhu minister Vikramaditya Singh resign?

The Congress woes were further exacerbated by the resignation of cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday, who alleged that the MLAs were unhappy with Sukhi's leadership as their contribution in the formation of the government was "overlooked."

Amid the chaos, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly expelled 15 BJP MLAs, including LoP Jairam Thakur, for their alleged misconduct in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress has rushed its top leaders to Himachal in a bid to pacify the disgruntled MLAs to save the Sukhu government.

Kharge, Rahul watching Himachal developments

According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has had a word with leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the matter. Former Congress Himachal CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar have been sent to Shimla to look over the developments

Simultaneously, the six Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs who cross-voted have been brought back to Shimla from Haryana's Panchkula and placed at an undisclosed location. The sources said that the MLAs are in touch with the BJP and may support a possible overturn of the Congress government.