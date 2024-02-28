Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns, likely to meet BJP's Nadda

Goswami, who resigned as the working president of the state Congress recently, is the former MLA of Jorhat

Soon after sending the resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, he went to New Delhi where he is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and join the party | Representative image

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Congress leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday, and headed to New Delhi where he is likely to join BJP.
Goswami, who resigned as the working president of the state Congress recently, is the former MLA of Jorhat.
Soon after sending the resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, he went to New Delhi where he is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and join the party.
Asked about the speculations of Goswami switching sides, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he had no information about it, but "he is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it".
Earlier this month, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha resigned as state Congress working president and along with another party legislator, Basanta Das, expressed support for the BJP-led government's "development agenda".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Assam Congress BJP

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

