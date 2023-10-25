close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of CoC

The trend has continued, with the seizures spiking significantly in the poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh after the model code of conduct kicked in on October 9

Cash seized from Arpita Mukherjee's second home

Representative image (ANI/photo)

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seizures during the enforcement of the model code of conduct have witnessed a sharp increase in the poll-bound states, which the Election Commission has attributed to the sustained efforts it has made for election expenditure monitoring, including ‘keeping strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination’.

For example, during the Karnataka Assembly polls earlier this year, the seizures of jewellery, liquor and other inducements increased 4.5 times compared to the 2018 Assembly election, according to an Election Commission analysis. Enforcement agencies seized Rs 375.61 crore worth of goods, including Rs 96.6 crore worth of jewellery and precious metals and Rs 147.46 crore worth of cash between March 29 and May 8, 2023. In 2018, enforcement agencies seized goods worth Rs 83.93 crore.

The trend has continued, with the seizures spiking significantly in the poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh after the model code of conduct kicked in on October 9.



Rajasthan

Rs 244 cr: Worth of goods seized by enforcement agencies until October 22
Rs 39.30 cr: Cash
Rs 20.12 cr: Illicit liquor
Rs 46.76 cr: Drugs and psychotropic substances
Rs 30.40 cr: Gold, silver and other precious metals
Rs 84.22 cr: Freebies and other items

Rs 68.31 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period

Madhya Pradesh

Rs 133.88 cr: Goods seized until October 22
Rs 23.93 cr: Liquor
Rs 14.77 cr: Cash
Rs 9.30 cr: Psychotropic substances
Rs 51.77 cr: Jewellery and precious metals.

Rs 73 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period

Telangana

Rs 243 crore: Total seizures in Telangana until October 19
Rs 87.92 cr: Cash
Rs 120 cr: Precious metals
Rs 10.21 cr: Liquor.

Rs 111 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period

Chhattisgarh

Rs 5.5 cr: Seizures in the first 10 days
Rs 1.7 cr: Jewellery

 Rs 11.85 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period

Mizoram

Rs 36 cr: Seizures of drugs, cigarettes and liquor



Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

BJP takes dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel with cartoon portraying him as Ravana

Priyanka Gandhi, Tharoor, Ramesh to campaign for candidates in Mizoram

Prahlad Patel will create history: MP CM on union minister contesting polls

MP elections: Case filed against minister for violation of poll code

Centre promises are 'hollow', says Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Assembly elections Election Commission note seizure

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon