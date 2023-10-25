Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of CoC

Seizures during the enforcement of the model code of conduct have witnessed a sharp increase in the poll-bound states, which the Election Commission has attributed to the sustained efforts it has made for election expenditure monitoring, including ‘keeping strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination’.
For example, during the Karnataka Assembly polls earlier this year, the seizures of jewellery, liquor and other inducements increased 4.5 times compared to the 2018 Assembly election, according to an Election Commission analysis. Enforcement agencies seized Rs 375.61 crore worth of goods, including Rs 96.6 crore worth of jewellery and precious metals and Rs 147.46 crore worth of cash between March 29 and May 8, 2023. In 2018, enforcement agencies seized goods worth Rs 83.93 crore.
The trend has continued, with the seizures spiking significantly in the poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh after the model code of conduct kicked in on October 9.
Rajasthan
Rs 244 cr: Worth of goods seized by enforcement agencies until October 22
Rs 39.30 cr: Cash
Rs 20.12 cr: Illicit liquor
Rs 46.76 cr: Drugs and psychotropic substances
Rs 30.40 cr: Gold, silver and other precious metals
Rs 84.22 cr: Freebies and other items
Rs 68.31 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period
Madhya Pradesh
Rs 133.88 cr: Goods seized until October 22
Rs 23.93 cr: Liquor
Rs 14.77 cr: Cash
Rs 9.30 cr: Psychotropic substances
Rs 51.77 cr: Jewellery and precious metals.
Rs 73 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period
Telangana
Rs 243 crore: Total seizures in Telangana until October 19
Rs 87.92 cr: Cash
Rs 120 cr: Precious metals
Rs 10.21 cr: Liquor.
Rs 111 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period
Chhattisgarh
Rs 5.5 cr: Seizures in the first 10 days
Rs 1.7 cr: Jewellery
Rs 11.85 crore: Seizures in 2018 during complete period
Mizoram
Rs 36 cr: Seizures of drugs, cigarettes and liquor