Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of CoC

Seizures during the enforcement of the model code of conduct have witnessed a sharp increase in the poll-bound states, which the Election Commission has attributed to the sustained efforts it has made for election expenditure monitoring, including ‘keeping strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination’.

For example, during the Karnataka Assembly polls earlier this year, the seizures of jewellery, liquor and other inducements increased 4.5 times compared to the 2018 Assembly election, according to an Election Commission analysis. Enforcement agencies seized Rs 375.61 crore worth of goods, including Rs 96.6 crore worth of jewellery and precious metals and Rs 147.46 crore worth of cash between March 29 and May 8, 2023. In 2018, enforcement agencies seized goods worth Rs 83.93 crore.