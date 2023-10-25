Priyanka Gandhi, Tharoor, Ramesh to campaign for candidates in Mizoram

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, and Jairam Ramesh are likely to visit election-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state assembly polls slated for November 7.



Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee leader Lalremruata Renthlei that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates on November 3 and 4.



Ramesh could arrive in Aizawl on Thursday, Renthlei said, adding that Vadra is likely to campaign in the southern and western parts of the state. Ramesh would address public meetings during his visit and attend a press conference besides meeting party leaders.



During his visit to Mizoram from October 16 to 17, Congress leader During his visit to Mizoram from October 16 to 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidates in Aizawl and south Mizoram's Lunglei town.



Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi , BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will also join the campaign trail for the Assembly polls in the state, on October 30 to campaign for BJP candidates.



Assembly polls in Mizoram will be held on November 7, and votes will be counted on December 3. Electoral data reveals that out of the 851,895 registered voters in the state, 412,969 are male, while 438,925 are female.



The Mizo National Front (MNF) will compete in all 40 assembly constituencies and its candidate list includes two women and 15 new faces. BJP will contest 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded four candidates in the Assembly elections. The Congress will contest all 40 seats in Mizoram.