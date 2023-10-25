close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Priyanka Gandhi, Tharoor, Ramesh to campaign for candidates in Mizoram

During his visit to Mizoram from October 16 to 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidates in Aizawl and south Mizoram's Lunglei town

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, and Jairam Ramesh are likely to visit election-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state assembly polls slated for November 7.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee leader Lalremruata Renthlei that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates on November 3 and 4.

Ramesh could arrive in Aizawl on Thursday, Renthlei said, adding that Vadra is likely to campaign in the southern and western parts of the state. Ramesh would address public meetings during his visit and attend a press conference besides meeting party leaders.

During his visit to Mizoram from October 16 to 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidates in Aizawl and south Mizoram's Lunglei town.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will also join the campaign trail for the Assembly polls in the state, on October 30 to campaign for BJP candidates.

Assembly polls in Mizoram will be held on November 7, and votes will be counted on December 3. Electoral data reveals that out of the 851,895 registered voters in the state, 412,969 are male, while 438,925 are female.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) will compete in all 40 assembly constituencies and its candidate list includes two women and 15 new faces. BJP will contest 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded four candidates in the Assembly elections. The Congress will contest all 40 seats in Mizoram.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram elections 2023: Minister claims MNF fulfilled 80% of manifesto

Mizoram polls LIVE: 112 candidates crorepatis; state AAP chief richest

Providing shelter to Zo people ignoring Centre's directives: Mizoram CM

Mizoram elections LIVE: Won't share stage with PM Modi, says CM Zoramthanga

174 candidates in fray for Mizoram assembly polls scheduled on November 7

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Assembly polls Assembly elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon