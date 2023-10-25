close
Prahlad Patel will create history: MP CM on union minister contesting polls

'I am satisfied that Prahlad Patel is contesting legislative assembly elections from Narsinghpur,' said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday

Shivraj singh chouhan, election in Madhya pradesh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed on Wednesday that Union Minister Prahlad Patel will create history in this new role as the minister contesting the forthcoming state Assembly polls from Narsinghpur constituency.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program in favour of Union Minister Patel in Narsinghpur district on Wednesday.

"I am satisfied that Prahlad Patel is contesting legislative assembly elections from Narsinghpur. I am happy and proud. I am here on the occasion when he will file the nomination," Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that God sent everyone for special work, and they too, were sent to this Earth for some reason. Therefore, whatever responsibility he got in the political field, he tried to fulfil it with hard work and honesty.

"God sends everyone for special work. I say from my conscience that we too have been sent to this earth for some reasons. Therefore, whatever responsibility I got in the political field, I tried to fulfil it with hard work and honesty. I have full confidence that Prahlad Patel will create a new history in this new role," Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Patel told ANI, "Development means all the facilities that are considered at the top, are available to the common people without having to ask for them. The Modi government has done this. We did better than we had promised."

Slamming the Opposition Congress, Patel said, "False promises are not in BJP's dictionary, they are in Congress's dictionary. It is unfortunate that Congress leaders attack our heritage constantly. A comment on the CM's 'Kanya Poojan', I am saying this with sadness that even after Narmada Parikrama, Digvijaya Singh is not able to respect women power, there is nothing more unfortunate."

Notably, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I have not seen a person who does more drama than the Chief Minister, now even Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels threatened by him." 

Singh remarked in view of CM Chouhan performing Kanya Pujan at CM House on the occasion of the last day of Navratri on Monday.

Also Read: 'PM Modi is scared of him': Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

