Sarbananda Sonowal introduces two shipping-related bills in Lok Sabha

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday introduced two bills -- Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

Saugata Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the bill saying that the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, has been serving its purpose for the past 100 years and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, only has some minor amendments. "This superfluous legislation should be done away with, it does not help the country," Roy said.