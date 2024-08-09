'Will PM answer for Sisodia's lost time': AAP-BJP spar over SC bail verdict

The top court began hearing Manish Sisodia’s two pleas in the case on Monday. (Photo: X/@Manish Sisodia)





The top court, which began hearing Sisodia’s two pleas in the case on Monday, set aside Delhi High Court’s May order dismissing his bail petitions.



Shortly after the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday, his party hailed the verdict while strongly criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for engaging in "vendetta politics". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SC issued strong remarks at Sisodia's hearing "It is high time trial courts, High Courts recognise the principle of bail is rule and jail is exception," the top court bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan observed.

“It would be travesty of justice to relegate Manish Sisodia to the trial court for seeking bail…” the court added.

AAP celebrates Sisodia’s bail, family distributes sweets

On the verdict, the AAP was quick to target the BJP, asking if the saffron party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be answerable for the 17 months that Sisodia lost in jail. The former Delhi deputy CM was arrested by the CBI in February 2023.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: "After a long wait of 17 months, we have got this victory. I would like to ask PM Modi and BJP - how long are they going to continue doing vendetta politics? This (SC's order) is tight slap on 'Tanashahi' government."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh thanked the apex court for giving justice “after a long wait” and alleged that Sisodia was kept in jail as part of “political grudge.”

“This is a victory of truth… the SC verdict is a slap on dictatorship…” Singh remarked, referring to the party’s earlier accusations against the Narendra Modi government for allegedly using central agencies to target the Opposition.

Noting that Sisodia was in jail for 530 days, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that Sisodia’s crime was that he gave a better future to children…” Delhi Minister Atishi, who has been helming the education department since Sisodia’s exit, also shared Chadha’s sentiments.

Singh said that the party hopes for a similar judgement for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also in custody in the same case, and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is jailed in a separate money laundering case.





The apex court granted bail to Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.#DelhiExcisePolicy



Visuals from Sisodia's Delhi residence showed his family distributing sweets as they celebrated the SC's verdict.

Visuals surfaced from Sisodia’s Delhi residence showing his family distributing sweets as they celebrated the SC’s verdict.

Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh extend support to Sisodia

AAP’s INDIA bloc allies also thanked the top court for handing out ‘justice’. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor were among the INDIA MPs to hail the verdict.

BJP counters AAP, says evidence will come forward

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva reacted to the verdict, saying that while the party also respects the court’s orders, the same is not the case for the AAP when an order does not go in their favour.

“Bail to an accused does not mean they have been freed from the charges against them…,” the BJP leader said, adding that an investigation is underway in the case and evidence will certainly come forward. “Be it Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia or anyone else…they have all taken their commission in the (now scrapped) Delhi liquor policy scam…,” he said.