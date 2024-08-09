Business Standard
Telangana is a 'Future State', says CM Reddy in US and seeks investments

Stating Telangana as 'The Future State", Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently visiting the US, made a strong pitch for investments in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is currently visiting the US to make a strong pitch for investments in the state. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Stating Telangana as 'The Future State", Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently visiting the US, made a strong pitch for investments in the state.
Addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General in California, the chief minister said Telangana would be "The Future State", given its current set of game-changing projects like the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and the massive reimagining of Hyderabad.
"In America, every state has a motto. I have been so far to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto - Out of many, one. Texas is known as Lone Star state. California has a motto, Eureka.
"In India we don't have motto for a state. But I will now like to give my state - Telangana - a motto. My state, Telangana, can be called - The Future State," an official release on Friday quoted him as saying in his address to the gathering.
"I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future," he said.
State Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors.

Most of the leading CEOs and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities in the city in the near future, the release said.
Separately, addressing a gathering of IT Serve Alliance in Dallas, the largest association of IT Services organisations based in the USA, Chief Minister Reddy and minister Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in any of the plethora of projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.
The alliance, reportedly dubbed often as the voice of all prestigious IT companies functioning with similar interests across United States, welcomed the chief minister for their annual flagship event in Vegas later this year, a platform on which several world leaders, including former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former secretary Hillary Clinton and, icons like Steve Forbes have held stage, an official release said.
The CM said, "we have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join to making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future."

Minister Babu explained how the Future City, extension of the Metro rail network, and the River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade.
"It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes," he said.
CM Reddy also visited Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California, and met senior executives, highlighting the state as an attractive investment destination.
"Exhilarating to visit Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for #Hyderabad and #Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors," the Telangana CMO said on 'X'.
"My team, including my minister colleague @OffDSB, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics park, Skills University, AI city, Future City and other game changing initiatives to the senior Apple Executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions," the CM said in the post.
He expressed confidence that his team's "highly encouraging and cordial talks" would lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana.

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy United States Hyderabad

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

