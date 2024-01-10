Sensex (    %)
                        
Seat-sharing talks with AAP likely to be held in Jan 12 meeting: Congress

While talks for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seat started, it was not clear whether there will be any collaboration in other states too

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said the key discussions on seat-sharing between his party and the AAP to fight the Lok Sabha elections together from Delhi will take place in the next meeting likely to be held on January 12.
Lovely said that no discussion on seat-sharing took place in the first meeting held on January 8 and added it was the first time that the Delhi Congress and the AAP came together for a discussion.
"No discussion on seat-sharing has taken place yet. Media reports stating the AAP offered three seats to the Congress is incorrect. The meeting held on December 8 was the first time we came together for a discussion and various strategies to fight the elections were discussed," Lovely told PTI.
"Seat-sharing will most likely be discussed in the next meeting," he added.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.
"Alliance talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions," Rai said on the sidelines of a press conference.
While talks for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seat started, it was not clear whether there will be any collaboration in other states too.
The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have decided to get together and contest the upcoming general elections together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

