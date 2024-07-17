Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sena (UBT) jabs Shinde's Sena over non inclusion of minister in NITI Aayog

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted the NITI Aayog, with four full-time members and 15 union ministers including from BJP allies

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

The Sena (UBT) has often dubbed the Shiv Sena as the party of those who have usurped power by "betraying" Uddhav Thackeray. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took potshots at the rival Shiv Sena over its minister not finding a place in the reconstituted NITI Aayog.
"No place for Shinde Sena in the reconstituted NITI Ayog. When 'Niti' is only immoral power grab, can understand the exclusion," Rajya Sabha member Chaturvedi said in a post on X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted the NITI Aayog, with four full-time members and 15 union ministers, including from BJP allies, as either ex-officio members or special invitees.
Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, who is also MoS in the Health Ministry, did not find a place in the reconstituted committee.
Jadhav belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP.
The Sena (UBT) has often dubbed the Shiv Sena as the party of those who have usurped power by "betraying" Uddhav Thackeray.
The National Institution for Transforming India, better known as 'NITI Aayog', was constituted in 2015 when the Modi government chose to scrap the 65-year-old Planning Commission.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the chairperson and economist Suman K Bery will continue to be the vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Development of Pandharpur only after consulting local people: CM Shinde

Finances, infra in focus during Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's 2nd Delhi visit

Finances, infra in focus during Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's 2nd Delhi visit

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt convenes all-party meet on July 21 ahead of Monsoon Session of Parl

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI gives aggrieved candidates choice on how they want to check EVM

Mayawati

Govt must focus on hiring teachers, improving facilities: Mayawati

The special invitees in the reconstituted NITI Aayog will be Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Jagat Prakash Nadda (Health), H D Kumaraswamy (Heavy Industries and Steel), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying).
Other special invitees are Union Ministers Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation), Jual Oram (Tribal Affairs), Annpurna Devi (Women and Child Development), Chirag Paswan (Food Processing Industries) and Rao Inderjit Singh (Statistics and Programme Implementation).
Kumaraswamy belongs to NDA partner JD-S, Manjhi is from the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh is from the JD(U), Naidu belongs to the TDP and Paswan is from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mihir shah

BMW hit-and-run: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar; discuss Maratha quota, OBC issues

Sanjay Raut

BJP looking at past, should focus on future: Raut on Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have also imposed Emergency, says Sanjay Raut

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

After Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata meets Sharad Pawar during Mumbai visit

Topics : Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra government Modi govt NITI Ayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchSilver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon