Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BMW hit-and-run: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused

Mihir shah

Mihir Shah is the main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case (Photo: Instagram)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The main accused in the case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday. Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court.
  The probe is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, the custody should be extended, the prosecution said. Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused.

The police have recorded the statements of 27 witnesses and enough time had been given to the investigators to find out who all the accused contacted while he absconded, the defence said. After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.
 
Mihir, the son of the ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had fled after the fatal crash. According to the police, Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the case, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

News updates: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to ED arrest on Fri

Mihir shah

BMW hit-and-run case: Why was the 23-year-old served alcohol? Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna

News updates: India has given Buddha to the world, not war, says PM to Indians in Austria

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

BMW hit-and-run: Shiv Sena sacks Rajesh Shah, father of key accused

Sanjay Raut

BMW car crash: Sanjay Raut demands case trial in fast track court

Topics : BMW hit and run Mumbai Police Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon