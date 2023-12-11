Sensex (0.13%)
Sharad Pawar demands roll-back of ban on onion export, slams Centre

Addressing onion growers, who have been protesting against the Centre's decision, in Chandwad village of Nashik district in Maharashtra, Pawar said cultivators need to be united and demand their right

Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nashik
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday demanded that the ban on onion export be lifted and claimed the central government was ignoring the hard work of farmers.
Addressing onion growers, who have been protesting against the Centre's decision, in Chandwad village of Nashik district in Maharashtra, Pawar said cultivators need to be united and demand their rights.
"Nashik can show the way," he added.
The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.
Farmers in parts of Maharashtra have been protesting against the Centre's decision.
Onion growers are small farmers who toil for a good crop, Pawar said, adding that during his tenure as Union agriculture minister, he never brought down the onion prices nor banned exports.
"The ban on onion exports should be lifted immediately," he said.
Pawar further said, "Bangladesh has levied Rs 160 (import) duty on grapes. The grape producers will face hardships due to this decision.

Topics : Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra government onion exports central government Maharashtra farmers

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

