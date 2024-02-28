Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested very soon: Sagarika Ghose on Sandeshkhali

Sagarika Ghose, while speaking to ANI, said that the government is acting in this matter and will continue to do so

arrest

Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Sandeshkhali remained tense, with delegations of political parties and members of civil society groups making a beeline to the strife-torn island in North 24 Parganas amid arrests and protests, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP-elect Sagarika Ghose has claimed that the key accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, will be arrested very soon.
Sagarika Ghose, while speaking to ANI, said that the government is acting in this matter and will continue to do so.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Key aides of Sheikh Shahjahan have been arrested. So, if the Government of Bengal wanted to shield Sheikh Shahjahan, would it arrest and put behind bars his own key aides? No one is being shielded; no one is being protected. No one will escape the law...The TMC and the Bengal Government are on the ground; they are working and there is every reason to believe that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested very soon," Ghose said on Tuesday.
She further claimed that complaints are being registered into the matter and land is being returned to all those who are aggrieved.
"The Government of Bengal is acting in Sandeshkhali. The CM has promised action; the government is acting and it will continue to act. So far, over 20 arrests have been made. There is a whole team in Sandeshkhali at the moment, camps have been set up, complaints are being registered and land is being returned to all those who are aggrieved. There is a police probe going on. Two senior female police officers are investigating..." Sagarika said.
Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. Sheikh and his close aides have been accused of sexual harassment and land-grabbing.
A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Oppn stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, NCSC recommends President's rule

After RS poll victory in UP, BJP says will win all 80 seats in LS elections

Cong unable to keep its flock together, is disintegrating, says Amit Shah

LS polls: BJP to hold core group meetings of 8 states at party HQ today

Bengal govt begins survey for enumeration of Mahato community: Mamata

NCP leader Praful Patel resigns from RS after re-election for new term

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon