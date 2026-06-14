Slowly & strategically: NDA close to 2/3rds Rajya Sabha majority
The NDA is assessing its numbers in Parliament as it prepares to revive the Delimitation Bill, which requires a two-thirds majority for passage
Archis Mohan New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
Top government sources said last week that the Centre would take up the Delimitation Bill in Parliament as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured the required two-thirds majority needed for a Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha (LS), and might even call a special session for the same. The ruling alliance is, however, closer to a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha (RS). Earlier in April, the Delimitation Bill linked with the amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act was defeated in the Lower House.