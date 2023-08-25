Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.68%)
19255.50 -131.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.08%)
5442.15 + 4.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.68%)
38525.15 -263.85
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
44241.95 -254.25
Heatmap

Special court extends DMK minister Senthil Balaji's remand till Monday

Special Judge Sivakumar, before whom Balaji was produced through video conferencing by the jail authorities, extended the minister's remand to judicial custody till Monday

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Special Court trying cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu on Friday extended the remand of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 28, 2023.
Special Judge Sivakumar, before whom Balaji was produced through video conferencing by the jail authorities, extended the minister's remand to judicial custody till Monday.
Directing the jail authorities to produce Senthil Balaji physically before the court, the judge posted to August 28, further hearing of the case.
After several rounds of litigation before the courts up to the level of Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate had on August 7 taken custody of Balaji for five days and after the completion of the period, it had produced him before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, who remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.
The ED had also filed a charge sheet running to about 3,000 pages before the PSJ on the same day.
The PSJ had on August 14 taken the charge sheet on file and transferred the case to the Special Court for the trial of cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

Also Read

ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

Appointment of ministers CM's sole prerogative, says DMK on Senthil Balaji

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Everyone in Ladakh knows that China has taken our land: Rahul Gandhi

Unnecessarily being troubled: Nitish Kumar on CBI challenging bail to Lalu

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

Sharad Pawar denies split, says Ajit Pawar continues to be leader of NCP

As the period of remand was over on Friday, the jail authorities produced Balaji before the Special Court, which extended his remand.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Special courts for convicted MPs and MLAs DMK Politics Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesIMD Weather ForecastNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon