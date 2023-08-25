Confirmation

Unnecessarily being troubled: Nitish Kumar on CBI challenging bail to Lalu

"He is being troubled unnecessarily...Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone no one is being spared," Nitish said

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

ANI General News
Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav is being "troubled" unnecessarily using investigating agencies by people holding power at the centre. Nitish Kumar's comment came after CBI moved the Supreme Court against Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail, almost one and half years after the Jharkhand High Court granted him relief in connection to the multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries).
"He is being troubled unnecessarily...Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone no one is being spared."
Speaking about the caste-based census in the state Kumar said, "When the Bihar census is published everyone will analyse it. Many states also want to do the same."
Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the CBI for challenging the grant of bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that such efforts will "continue till elections".
"This effort will continue till elections. The greatest fear they have is from Bihar. So they are investigating," Tejaswi Yadav said while speaking to reporters on the CBI's latest move.
The RJD leader said that they are not deterred by the CBI's actions and will present their side to the court. "We will present our side to the court. Nothing will happen from this no matter how much they harass us. We are clear from our side what we will do," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the alleged efforts of the central government to harass opposition leaders through central investigating agencies, Tejaswi Yadav said, "No one fears them nor will anyone bow to them. We will fight and we will win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

