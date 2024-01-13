Sensex (    %)
                        
Stalin dubs speculations of his son's elevation as deputy CM as rumours

"Such rumours were being spread by those opposed to the January 21 DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem, to be held under its chief Udhayanidhi,'' Stalin said

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday dismissed as 'rumours,' speculations that his son Udhayanidhi was being made deputy CM of the state and asserted he was healthy.
Such rumours were being spread by those opposed to the January 21 DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem, to be held under its chief Udhayanidhi, Stalin said.
At a time when youth across the state were getting ready for the Salem conference, those engaged in rumour-mongering "spread false information about my health," he said in a Pongal greetings message.
He said he had attended an event here on Friday where he had mentioned that he had nothing to worry about when the people of the state were happy.
"I am healthy and cheerful. I am working, working, working," the 70 year-old leader added.
"After this lie was shattered, rumours were being spread with an intention to create sensation, that deputy CM post (for Udhayanidhi) was going to be given," he added.
Udhayanidhi himself had responded to this, saying all ministers were aiding the CM and put an end to the issue, Stalin said.
"Party workers should not allow diverting the focus of the Youth Wing Conference, which would be the cry for state rights. The intention of the conference would be to protect state rights and federalism. Those opposed to this are spreading rumours," he added.
While the party chief post was one assumed with the approval of its workers and the DMK General Council, that of CM was because of the tireless efforts of the party supporters and the grand support of the people of the state, he said.
He said he can work more than his capability to ensure the welfare of the people.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

