Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Stalin slams Centre's 'no metro' move for Madurai, Coimbatore as revenge

Stalin slams Centre's 'no metro' move for Madurai, Coimbatore as revenge

He contended that the Union government was treating Tamil Nadu's democratic verdict against the BJP as a reason to "take revenge" by denying key infrastructure to its people

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at the Union BJP government for rejecting Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at the Union BJP government for rejecting Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, calling the move an act of "revenge" against the people of the state.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said the Centre had told the state "No metro" for the "Temple City" of Madurai and "South India's Manchester", Coimbatore, despite similar projects being cleared in other smaller cities in BJP-ruled states.

"The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for Temple City Madurai and for South India's Manchester, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds. A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union #BJP treats #Tamil Nadu's democratic choice as a reason to take revenge," wrote CM Stalin in his post.

 

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry recently reportedly returned Tamil Nadu's Detailed Project Reports for the two Tier-II cities, citing the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, which restricts central support to urban agglomerations with a population of at least 20 lakh as per the 2011 Census, according to reports.

Coimbatore and Madurai had populations of about 15.84 lakh and 15 lakh respectively in 2011, falling short of that threshold, the Centre has pointed out in its communication rejecting the state's proposals.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

gavel

Karur stampede: TVK leaders released after court rejects custody extension

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin launches AeroDefCon 2025, TN eyes ₹75,000 cr investment by 2032

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin inaugurates multiple welfare, development projects in Chennai

Woman, ration shop, fingerprint, rural area

Tamil Nadu to deliver ration at doorsteps on Oct 6, 7, ahead of Diwali

Questioning what he called an "uneven application" of the policy, the CM noted that Metro projects had been approved in cities such as Agra, Bhopal and Patna, which also fall below the 20 lakh norm but are located in BJP-ruled states.

He contended that the Union government was treating Tamil Nadu's democratic verdict against the BJP as a reason to "take revenge" by denying key infrastructure to its people.

A government must function in a manner that is fair to all and not display such a "mean approach" of punishing opposition-ruled states, Stalin said, terming the rejection of the projects "disgraceful".

Describing Madurai as "Kovil Nagar" (Temple City) and Coimbatore as the "Manchester of South India", he said both cities deserved modern mass transit systems and accused the Centre of slighting their aspirations with its "No Metro" response.

The chief minister asserted that his government, along with the people of Madurai and Coimbatore, would "defeat" what he alleged was the BJP's vindictive design and ensure that Metro Rail becomes a reality in the two urban centres.

Tamil Nadu had submitted DPRs, a Comprehensive Mobility Plan and an Alternative Analysis Report for the two projects between February and December 2024, and in March this year the Centre had informed Parliament that they were under consideration, before the latest rejection.

The Metro proposals are part of the DMK government's broader effort to expand mass transit beyond Chennai and improve connectivity in fast-growing industrial centres across the state, a demand Stalin has repeatedly raised with the Union government, including through earlier representations seeking approval for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Tally is now 60: Congress after Trump repeats India-Pak peace broker claim

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Kerala govt asks Supreme Court to defer SIR to after local body polls

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Made an effort but failed: Prashant Kishor after Bihar election debacle

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for 10th time on November 20

Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar election

More 'businesspersons' in Bihar Assembly than before, shows datapremium

Topics : M K Stalin mk stalin Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon