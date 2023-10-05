close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

States where regional parties do good work, BJP causes trouble: Tejashwi

Talking to the reporters in Patna, Yadav said that after the arrest of Sanjay Singh, a fifth summon has been sent to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case and said that in any state where regional parties are doing good work, the BJP is causing trouble for them.
Talking to the reporters in Patna, Yadav said that after the arrest of Sanjay Singh, a fifth summon has been sent to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
"Today Sanjay Singh has been arrested, and I have also heard that the fifth summons has been sent to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Wherever the regional party is doing a good job, the BJP is causing them trouble and taking action," Yadav said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also said that he was very young when the alleged land-for-jobs-scam case happened, but still, his name was added to the chargesheet.
"I was very young, I didn't even have a moustache at that time, but my name was added to the supplementary charge sheet of the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. So nothing will happen, we will fight and win," he said.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn new excise policy of Delhi.

Also Read

Opposition leaders discuss roadmap for 2024 LS polls in mega meet in Patna

Oppn to start 'Mission 2024' with Patna meet, chart course to take on BJP

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

BJP's gherao programme: Prohibitory orders clamped near J'khand Secretariat

JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance, says Arvind Kejriwal

Sanjay Singh's arrest: AAP to hold protest outside BJP headquarters today

BJP's Manoj Tiwari calls AAP MP Sanjay Singh 'kingpin' in liquor case

BJP is against caste-based census: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Shows PM's frustration: Delhi CM on Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor case

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

It is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The arrest came hours after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others in relation to a fresh chargesheet in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.
The Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, while granting bail, noted that no accused was arrested in the matter by the CBI, and even the CBI did not oppose their bail petition.
Meanwhile, the Court also directed the CBI to serve the fresh chargesheet copy to all the accused in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tejashwi Yadav Politics Aam Aadmi Party Hemant Soren BJP

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon