Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stop using 'derogatory' language against Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls for respectful discourse amid criticism of Smriti Irani following her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at a protest of INDIA bloc against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the use of “derogatory language” against former Union Minister Smriti Irani, or any other political figure and called for a respectful discourse. His appeal follows a series of personal attacks on BJP leader Irani as she vacated her official residence after her recent electoral defeat.

Amid the backlash, Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, highlighting the importance of respectful dialogue.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Winning and losing are part of life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader," he said. Emphasising that humiliating others is a sign of weakness rather than strength, Gandhi’s comments come as a reminder of the need for civility in political discourse.

Gandhi and Irani have had a contentious relationship, marked by political clashes and public exchanges. The rivalry intensified in 2014 when Irani stood against Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections in the Amethi constituency, a stronghold of the Gandhi family.

Although she lost in 2014, she secured a win in subsequent elections in 2019, when she was hailed as a “giant slayer” for defeating Rahul Gandhi.

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Allowing Gaikwad to vote in council polls is misuse of power, alleges Raut

Mayawati

Mayawati welcomes DU's decision to reject Manusmriti as part of syllabus

Protest, Karnataka protest, BJP Protest

Karnataka BJP leaders on way to protest against MUDA scam detained

BJP, Congress

Cong, BJP spar over video showing huge crowd for job interview in Gujarat

Congress, Congress flag

Salami tactics to fulfill RSS efforts: Cong on 'Manusmriti' proposal in DU


Both politicians have often engaged in heated debates and criticisms of each other, both inside and outside Parliament. Irani has been vocal in criticising Gandhi’s leadership and political strategies, while Gandhi has questioned Irani's qualifications and performance.

Irani vacated her government bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in the prestigious Lutyens' Delhi, weeks after losing the Amethi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by a margin of over 160,000 votes.

This significant defeat came after her celebrated victory in 2019.

The departure from her residence has sparked a wave of criticism and mockery from some sections of the public, with supporters of Gandhi and the Congress party labelling her defeat as "humiliating". They referenced Irani's previous comments celebrating Gandhi's loss in Amethi, where she had expressed pride in having "sent him packing".

Reflecting on her earlier statements, Irani had remarked that the Congress backing away from the Amethi contest signalled a significant defeat for the party. She had accused Gandhi of seeking refuge in another constituency, Wayanad, following his previous defeat in Amethi.

An official confirmed that Irani vacated her official residence earlier this week, adhering to regulations that require former ministers and Members of Parliament to leave their government accommodations within a month of a new government forming.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE: Govt to observe Jun 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark Emergency declaration, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In relief to Rahul Gandhi, HC quashes magistrate's order in defamation suit

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress, INDIA bloc to raise Manipur issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

BSP

INLD-BSP to jointly contest Haryana polls with Abhay Chautala as CM face

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Avg duty hours under 8 hours in June: Vaishnaw on loco pilot controversy

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Congress BJP Lok Sabha elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon