Business Standard
Home / Politics / Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as SAD chief, paves way for new leader

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as SAD chief, paves way for new leader

Earlier, some leaders including Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and Bibi Jagir Kaur, among others, launched a revolt against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding change in the leadership

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Back in July, Shiromani Akali Dal dissolved its core committee after a meeting held in Chandigarh. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal stepped down on Saturday, clearing the way for the election of a new leader.

Dr Daljit S Cheema, former Education Minister of Punjab, confirmed this in a tweet.

The SAD leader wrote, "The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the Working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of a new President. He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure."

Back in July, Shiromani Akali Dal dissolved its core committee after a meeting held in Chandigarh. Party leader Daljit Singh Cheema informed on X that the core committee will be reorganised shortly.

 

"The Working Committee of the party has authorized the SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal to reorganize the party organization. In this regard the party President discussed in detail with his senior colleagues in a meeting held at Chandigarh today. It was decided to dissolve the Core Committee of the party. It will be reorganized shortly. They also discussed four bye-elections," Cheema said.

"Those present in the meeting were S Harjinder S Dhami, S Balwinder S Bhundar, S Mahesh Inder S Grewal, Dr Daljit S Cheema, S Paramjit S Sarna, S Iqbal S Jhoonda & Harcharan S Bains," he added.

Earlier, some leaders including Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and Bibi Jagir Kaur, among others, launched a revolt against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding change in the leadership after the party's severe drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Some leaders of the party held a meeting in Jalandhar seeking Badal's resignation. However, some other leaders in the Akali Dal continue to repose faith in Badal.

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge slams Modi, Shah for not being let into reserved airport lounge

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP govt to set up new model of law and order in Punjab, says Kejriwal

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Standard of LS debates dropped since Rahul's entry in Parliament: Rijiju

Birsa Munda

AAP questions Sarai Kale Khan renaming as 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk'

Fire, Fire accident

Oppn condemns Jhansi hospital fire tragedy, blames UP govt for negligence

According to former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, whenever they tried to discuss anything with Badal, he did not listen to them. However, after days, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Working Committee reposed faith in the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal following a revolt by a faction of SAD leaders.

Taking to X, Shiromani Akali Dal posted, "Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reposes complete faith in the leadership of party president S Sukhbir Singh Badal and urges detractors not to play into the hands of Panth's enemies. The committee asks the president to lead the efforts to expose conspiracies against the party, Panth and Punjab."

Reacting to the same, Shiromani Akali Dal MP and party chief Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "The entire Shiromani Akali Dal is united and is standing with Sukhbir Badal. Some of the stooges of the BJP are trying to break SAD. They want to do the same as they did in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shiromani Akali Dal

After SAD's section of party leaders rebel, Badal dissolves core committee

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

SAD reflects on LS poll outcome, reposes faith in Badal's leadership

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: PAK on top in Sydney, Australia 7 wickets down

Manipur violence

MHA directs security forces to restore peace and order in Manipur

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

LIVE updates: Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president

Topics : Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon