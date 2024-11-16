Business Standard
Home / Politics / Standard of LS debates dropped since Rahul's entry in Parliament: Rijiju

Standard of LS debates dropped since Rahul's entry in Parliament: Rijiju

Rijiju claimed that many senior Congress MPs have told him they want debates and discussions, but the Leader of Opposition is not concerned because he cannot debate

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

He further criticised Gandhi, saying he didn't have the right to speak about Dalits, tribals, the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the standard of debates in the Lok Sabha has gone down since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, the Union minister of parliamentary and minority affairs, who is here to campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra election, said there is an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and Mahayuti, and the Ladki Bahin scheme will benefit the ruling alliance.

"The standard of debates in the Lok Sabha has gone down since Rahul Gandhi's arrival. We have people who can talk and debate, but the Congress seems to have no one, and those who want to debate are afraid of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

 

Rijiju claimed that many senior Congress MPs have told him they want debates and discussions, but the Leader of Opposition is not concerned because he cannot debate and reads chits given by some NGOs.

He further criticised Gandhi, saying he didn't have the right to speak about Dalits, tribals, the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Asked about the opposition to the WAQF (Amendment) Bill, Rijiju said the Bill would be passed during the winter session of the Parliament.

More From This Section

Birsa Munda

AAP questions Sarai Kale Khan renaming as 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk'

Fire, Fire accident

Oppn condemns Jhansi hospital fire tragedy, blames UP govt for negligence

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM off on his foreign jaunt, why is he refusing to visit Manipur: Cong

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Forget about Article 370, focus on development of Kashmir: J-K BJP to NC

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Centre must restore J-K's statehood to resolve issues: Farooq Abdullah

Those opposing the Bill are doing so for political reasons, he said, claiming that many Muslim representatives met him and expressed their support.

Many backward members of the Muslim community, women and intellectuals have said they support the Bill, he said.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the 1995 Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Constitution is country's DNA, but a blank book for BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Delhi in another aircraft after his IAF plane developed snag, says official

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

PM Modi wants to destroy constitution, alleges Rahul at Jharkhand rally

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

INDIA bloc to remove 50% quota cap, BJP-RSS spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

PM serving interests of billionaires at expense of poor: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Kiren Rijiju Parliament Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon