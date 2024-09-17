Swati Maliwal criticises 'dummy CM' Atishi; AAP demands her resignation

New Delhi: MP Swati Maliwal speaks to the media on party leader Atishi succeeding Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal openly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following its decision to appoint Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Maliwal raised concerns about Atishi’s family background, claiming that her parents had previously opposed the hanging of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru.

Atishi chosen as new Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen by the AAP as Delhi’s new legislative leader during a meeting of the party’s MLAs on Tuesday, which followed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that he would step down from his position. Kejriwal, who was recently granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, stated he would not return as Chief Minister unless re-elected by the people. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Swati Maliwal calls Atishi a ‘dummy CM’

Maliwal, who has had a falling out with the AAP, expressed her disappointment with the party’s choice on social media. “Today is a very sad day for Delhi,” she wrote, adding that Atishi’s parents had signed a mercy petition to stop Afzal Guru’s execution in 2013. Guru was convicted for his involvement in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and was executed in 2013.

In her post, Maliwal wrote, “A woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the chief minister of Delhi.” She referred to the mercy petition signed by Atishi’s parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, which urged then-President Pranab Mukherjee to halt Guru’s execution, arguing that he had been framed as part of a political conspiracy.

Maliwal warned that Atishi’s appointment could pose a risk to national security, writing, “This issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!” She also described Atishi as a “dummy CM”, implying that her leadership might be symbolic rather than substantive.

Atishi’s response to Afzal Guru remarks Atishi had previously addressed the controversy surrounding her parents’ stance on Guru’s execution in 2019, distancing herself from their views. In an interview with vernacular daily Amar Ujala, she said, “I am not responsible for any political decisions made by my parents. The responsibility and accountability for those actions lie with them.” Atishi made it clear that she did not support her parents’ position on the issue.

AAP calls for Swati Maliwal’s resignation

The AAP has responded strongly to Maliwal’s comments, calling for her resignation from the Rajya Sabha. Senior party leader Dilip Pandey accused Maliwal of aligning herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP.

“Swati Maliwal takes Rajya Sabha ticket from the AAP but takes the script to react from BJP,” Pandey said, adding that she should resign if she has “even a little shame.”

VIDEO | "Swati Maliwal is such a person who takes ticket of Rajya Sabha from Aam Aadmi Party and takes script to speak from Bharatiya Janata Party. I would say that if she has even a bit of shame left then she must give up AAP Rajya Sabha seat and should go to Rajya Sabha from…

Maliwal’s criticisms come amid an ongoing rift between her and the AAP. The tension was exacerbated by her allegations that Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, assaulted her at the chief minister’s residence. This feud has further strained her relationship with the party, culminating in the current controversy over Atishi’s appointment.

Atishi’s new role as Chief Minister is a significant moment for the AAP, which is facing pressure on multiple fronts, including the recent arrest and subsequent bail of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.