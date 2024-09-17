Atishi to become Delhi Chief Minister after Kejriwal proposes her name

Delhi’s education minister Atishi is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name during a key meeting of the party’s legislative wing. According to sources familiar with the developments, AAP lawmakers unanimously backed Atishi after Kejriwal nominated her as his successor.

The meeting took place on Tuesday morning at Kejriwal’s residence, where party legislators gathered at 11.30 am to discuss his successor. Kejriwal is expected to formally submit his resignation at 4.30 pm, clearing the path for the new leader to stake a claim to form the next government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kejriwal had earlier consulted members of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the party’s highest decision-making body, about the leadership transition. He held one-on-one discussions with key leaders, including ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and Kailash Gahlot, as well as Dalit leaders Rakhi Birla and Kuldeep Kumar, to seek feedback on his replacement. Speculation also swirled around Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, as a potential successor, but the party ultimately rallied behind Atishi.

Kejriwal’s resignation, announced on Sunday, came two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the excise policy case. The AAP chief stated that he was ready to face the legal challenge to prove his innocence and reaffirmed that he would only return if he won a fresh mandate in the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for early next year.

Kejriwal’s decision to step down is reminiscent of 2014, when he resigned after 49 days in office while leading a coalition government with the Congress. He made a triumphant comeback in 2015 when AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The party currently holds 60 seats in the 70-member assembly, positioning Atishi to take over leadership in the capital as Kejriwal exits the political stage, at least for now.