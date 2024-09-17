You can change face not party's character: Delhi BJP chief on Atishi as CM

Business Standard
He said the people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed her name as his successor, has looted Delhi, adding that AAP is engaged in a makeover but that would not erase blot of corruption

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with party MP Bansuri Swaraj | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

You can change the face but not the party's character, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party chose senior leader Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister.
He said the people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed her name as his successor, has looted Delhi.
"They have indulged in corruption in every department and now the people will give them an answer for that corruption," Sachdeva said.
"Chehara badalane se AAP ka charitra nahi badalega (changing the face does not change AAP's character)... Considering Kejriwal's 10 years of corruption, whoever is the CM will have to tell people how they looted the people of Delhi," Sachdeva alleged.
 
He added that AAP is engaged in a makeover but that would not erase the blot of corruption.
Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

