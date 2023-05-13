Tamil Nadu Governor issues clarification on fake NSA action information

Tamil Nadu Governor's office putting up a clarification on Friday, said that no National Security Act action has been approved by the Governor R N Ravi against Bihar's YouTuber Manish Kashyap.

In a letter from Raj Bhavan, it was mentioned that some false messages are being circulated on social media saying Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has approved the action of NSA against an individual from Bihar.

The letter further denied such claims and requested the citizens not to share or promote such unverified information or else appropriate action as per law will be initiated against the violators.

"Governor has not approved any National Security Act against any individual himself. We request that citizens not share or promote such unverified forwards or content. Appropriate action as per law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information," read the letter from Raj Bhavan.

It is to be noted that in the past couple of days, some social media post is calming that YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for an alleged fake video relating to the attack on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu will have to spend 11 months in jail as Governor RN Ravi has approved the Tamil Nadu government's decision to impose NSA on Kashyap. Many of the mainstream media also reported such claims.

