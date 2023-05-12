close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest: Uddhav

"The gift of life to the 16 MLAs is temporary because the Supreme Court has given a reasonable time' and it has limitations"

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that Maharashtra's Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.

He made the demand a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last year's political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Thackeray's party colleague Anil Parab said they will write to Speaker Nawerkar urging him to take a call on the matter at the earliest.

The gift of life to the 16 MLAs is temporary because the Supreme Court has given a reasonable time' and it has limitations. The Speaker must take his decision at the earliest, Thackeray said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. It has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a "reasonable period".

The court also said the decision of the Speaker to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly was contrary to law.

Also Read

Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Shiv Sena

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
2 min read

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and two-time chief minister of Rajasthan
1 min read

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

Visual of BRS leaders with the alleged posters
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
4 min read

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Kejriwal
1 min read

SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh
3 min read

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon