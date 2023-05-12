Karnataka election results 2023: When, where, and how to check results

Voters in Karnataka voted on May 10 to choose their representatives in the state assembly, and the fate of 2,615 candidates was sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Everybody is now eagerly awaiting the results of one of the most significant political battles before the general elections next year.
Political experts believe going to the general elections next year, the results of the Karnataka elections can add to the winner's momentum. A victory for the Congress will be a shot in the arm for the party and may brighten its prospects. BJP, on the other hand, if victorious, will have another feather to add to its cap.
However, the political equations are far from simple in Karnataka as JDS plays its own crucial role in the state's politics. Regardless of the number of legislators JDS can send to the state assembly, it punches above its weight regarding power-sharing in the state.
While the contest is mainly between the BJP and the Congress, JDS is expected to play the role of the "kingmaker" in the state, as it has done in the past. The exit polls suggest a fragmented mandate that may result in a hung assembly, giving JDS the edge it hopes to enjoy.
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has already claimed to have been contacted by both BJP and the Congress.
When and where to watch Karnataka Election Results 2023
Business Standard will extensively cover Karnataka Election Results 2023 on May 13.
When will the results be announced: May 13, 2023 (Saturday)
At what time will the counting begin: 8 AM
Where will the counting happen: At 36 counting centres
What was the voter turnout: 73.19 per cent
Results can also be checked on the Election Commission of India website, https://eci.gov.in/.