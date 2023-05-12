Karnataka election results 2023: When, where, and how to check results

Political experts believe going to the general elections next year, the results of the Karnataka elections can add to the winner's momentum. A victory for the Congress will be a shot in the arm for the party and may brighten its prospects. BJP, on the other hand, if victorious, will have another feather to add to its cap.

Voters in Karnataka voted on May 10 to choose their representatives in the state assembly, and the fate of 2,615 candidates was sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Everybody is now eagerly awaiting the results of one of the most significant political battles before the general elections next year.